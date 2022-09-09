Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Birsa Munda Airport, which boasts of providing modern amenities and was recently awarded for the same. However, a viral picture being circulated on social media speaks volumes about the sorry state of affairs. Recently, the airport located in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi bagged the award for providing better amenities to airline passengers. But the photograph of a sick person being taken out of the airport in a bedsheet by four persons, including security personnel, is telling something else. The tall claims by the airport authority of providing better amenities were appearing hollow. Although, ETV Bharat did not approve of the authenticity of the viral picture.

An airline passenger was sick and landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. He came by an IndiGo flight from New Delhi and he was supposed to be admitted to a hospital in the Bariatu locality of Ranchi. The sick airline passenger was unable to walk. Instead of arranging a stretcher or wheelchair, the patient was carried in a bedsheet to an ambulance parked outside the airport, said sources.

In the viral picture, it is seen that security personnel who seemed to be deputed at the airport, along with three others, is carrying the sick passenger in a bedsheet to an ambulance parked nearby. Although, an official confirmation about this viral picture is awaited. Besides, ETV Bharat did not approve of the authenticity of the viral picture.