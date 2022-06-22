Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended till July 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in a phone tapping case. A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and N R Borkar restrained the Mumbai police from taking any coercive action against Shukla in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Colaba police station here in February this year in the case of alleged phone tapping.

In a plea filed through advocate Sameer Nangre, Shukla claimed she had been falsely implicated in the case and that the FIR was politically motivated. The FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, accusing Shukla of having put the phone numbers of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse under surveillance.

Earlier, a division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak had granted interim relief to Shukla. On March 4 this year, another bench of the high court had granted protection from arrest to Shukla till March 25 in another plea filed by her, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against her at the Bund Garden police station in Pune. The Pune FIR is in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole. (PTI)