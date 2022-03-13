Mumbai: Speaking on the Phone Tapping case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on March 13 said that the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned for interrogation but was sent a set of questions to answer.

While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned for interrogation but was requested to answer about the pen drive and about where did he get that pen drive from. According to my knowledge, there is no such privilege about not answering the questions in such cases, but I will still cross-check it.”

ANI