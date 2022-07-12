Hyderabad: In recent times, multidisciplinary research has been gaining significance all over the world. But, in the IITs/Universities of the country, according to the current rules and regulations, to pursue PhD in Mathematics, one must have done MSc/MA in Mathematics. If the National Education Policy-2020 is fully implemented, then relaxation can be given in this regard.

A B Tech degree holder and those who are well-versed in Mathematics, are eligible to pursue a PhD in Mathematics at a few research institutes such as Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, Chennai Mathematical Institute and Institute of Mathematical Sciences. However, you have to compete with MSc/MA Mathematics students in the entrance test thereafter interviews. In many places abroad, after a four-year degree, it is possible to do PhD in the subject of your choice without doing PG, said Prof Bellamkonda Rajasekhar, career counsellor.