New Delhi: Pharmacy Council of India(PCI) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court within a week, against the Chhattisgarh High Court's order that granted interim relief to pharmacy colleges against the government's and PCI's ban on opening new pharmacy colleges in India for the next 5 years.



PCI has contended through its advocate Zoheb Hussain that the decision of ban was taken to check the imbalance between the demand and supply of pharmacist degree holders in the country and the open market. And it was based on studies and statistics conducted which should not be interfered with by the High Court.



On 18th December, the Chhattisgarh High Court had given its order on the plea by a bunch of pharmacy colleges which challenged the central government's ban on opening new pharmacy colleges for the next 5 years.



"Respondents shall permit the petitioners to submit their application required for the necessary permission and approval and also for grant of necessary affiliation for the academic session 2022-23. The respondents shall allow the petitioners to submit their application either by opening the portal and accepting the application or in the alternative receiving the application by any other mode permissible.

The respondents are further directed to process the application and conclude the requisite formalities of inspection, etc. except for the granting of permission approval for going in for the admissions. It goes without saying that the petitioners would also be liable to pay all the requisite fees and other charges required for the completion of necessary inspection and other requisite formalities etc.

So far as the final order of approval and permission as is required in terms of the Pharmacy Act, is concerned the same shall be undertaken after the final outcome of the present writ petition of the withdrawal of the orders by the Pharmacy council of India, whichever is earlier," ordered the High Court.



PCI had filed a similar plea against the Karnataka High Court's order as well in the top court on which the court had issued notice. The matter will likely be heard after the vacation.

It may be noted that recently, the Division Bench of Karnataka High Court had also set aside the ban order of the PCI holding it to be the key of parent enactment of the PCI Act, as also unconstitutional on multiple grounds.



