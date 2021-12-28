Jaipur: Doctors across the country are coming out in solidarity with doctors who are staging a sit-in in Delhi over counselling of NEET PG. Delhi Police have detained several doctors in this regard. The doctors of Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) have come out with open support to strengthen the hands of fellow doctors protesting in New Delhi.

President of JARD, Dr Amit Yadav, said, "Doctors across the country have been demanding PG NEET counselling at the earliest. For which, they are staging the protest in New Delhi. Though, the matter is under consideration and pending before the court. We expect the central government should intervene in the matter and resolve the issue."

Doctors have been protesting at New Delhi in a peaceful manner, but the police has been resorting to highhandedness. Several protesting doctors were put behind bars. The action of Delhi police has created resentment among doctors all over the country. Therefore, in support of our fellow doctors in New Delhi, we stopped the functioning of outpatient department of the SMS Hospital in Jaipur for more than two hours, said Dr Yadav.

For holding the PG NEET counselling, the doctors are staging the sit-in in front of the Nirman Bhawan building. Doctors have also made officials of Union health ministry aware of the problem that patients have been facing due to delay in recruitment of PG doctors. Scores of resident doctors from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and others have been staging the protest in the national capital.