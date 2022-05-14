Eranakulam: The Kerala High Court has said that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist outfits, but not banned. The Court made the observation while dismissing a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged murder of RSS worker Sanjith in November 2021 in Palakkad. "There is no doubt SDPI and PFI are extremist outfits indulging in serious acts of violence in Kerala. But that they are not banned till now," the court said.

The verdict was pronounced on May 5, however, the detailed order copy came out on May 12th. Dismissing the petition filed by Sanjith's wife S Arshika, Justice K Haripal said that Investigating Officer has denied the involvement of State-level or national-level leaders in the commission of the crime.

The fact that police have taken care to file a final report within 90 days adds to their credibility, Justice Haripal said. PFI and SDPI are known organizations indulging in propagating extremist ideologies throughout the country, the court added. It further accused the SDPI and PFI of having roots outside India. "They are engaged in the conversion of people from other communities to Islam by threat, coercion, and intimidation," Justice K Haripal added.

Also read: Kerala HC calls for report on status of probe into RSS worker's killing in Palakkad