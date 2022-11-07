New Delhi: NIA on Monday claimed that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was raising funds through Hawala to commit terrorist acts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The NIA on Monday conducted searches at three locations in Mallapuram district of Kerala in the case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI.

"The organization with their registered office in New Delhi, and unit office, area office, zonal office, state offices all over India, were raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels and Hawala donations etc for committing or getting committed terrorist acts in various parts of India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi," the NIA said.

The NIA said that the accused persons were conducting training camps for terrorist activities at various locations across the country. "During the search operation conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices, documents etc have been seized," the NIA said.

Earlier, searches were conducted at 39 locations across the country on September 22 and 20 accused persons have been arrested so far in the case. Recently, the central government through a Gazette Notification banned PFI for five years for its involvement in terror acts and anti-India activities.