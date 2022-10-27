Bhopal: Bhopal's NIA court sent 12 out of 13 arrested members of PFI to jail while one to Judicial custody on Thursday in a case of terror funding. The ATS sought 8-day remand for Anwar, an accused from Maharashtra's Aurangabad but the court allowed two-day remand for the accused. All were presented before the court after their judicial remand was over on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that among the arrested members, 12 accused are from Madhya Pradesh and one accused is from Maharashtra's Aurangabad. On 26 September, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided Popular Front of India (PFI) bases in 8 states. During this, more than 170 workers were arrested.

In Madhya Pradesh, 8 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore were raided. The team arrested 21 suspects. Laptops and suspicious documents were also seized from them.