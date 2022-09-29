PFI affiliated Campus Front of India to challenge 'undemocratic ban' in court
Published on: 7 minutes ago
PFI affiliated Campus Front of India to challenge 'undemocratic ban' in court
Published on: 7 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Popular Front of India affiliated organization Campus Front of India on Thursday called the ban imposed by the central government 'undemocratic and anti-constitutional'. The organization further said it will challenge the ban in court.
The organization took to Twitter, and in a post said, "CFI will be stopping all activities of the organization in India with immediate effect all allegations will be challenged in court."
Loading...