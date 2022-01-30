Lucknow: The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probing the PF scam of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) has sought prosecution sanction from the state government against three the previous officials. Among these officers, two former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Sanjay Agarwal and Alok Kumar, and MD Aparna have sought permission to prosecute the case.

The central agency has written a letter to the Home Department to prosecute corrupt officers in connection with this money laundering case. In fact, from 2017 to 2019, UPPCL invested more than Rs 4,100 crore in retirement fund housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance Limited out of which, UPPCL got only Rs 1,855 crore.

It was revealed that Rs 2267.90 crore of General Provident Fund (GPF) and Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) of more than one lakh employees are stuck in Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). After which the state government had demanded a CBI inquiry.

The CBI had questioned Sanjay Agarwal, Alok Kumar and Aparna in this case. According to CBI UPPCL had invested more than 4100 crores in a scam-hit DHFL and other non-banking companies after the approval of then chairman Alok Kumar and managing director Aparna. He was the chairman of UPPCL from 2017 to 2019 and she was the managing director of UPPCL from 2017 to 2019.

In this case, more than half a dozen people including AP Mishra, another MD of UPPCL, were arrested. First the investigation of this case was handed over to the EOW and later it was transferred to the CBI. The CBI had started the investigation of the scam on March 5, 2020, on the basis of the FIR registered at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow.