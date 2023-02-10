Jabalpur: A High Court judge here lodged a complaint against petrol pump authorities for an alleged discrepancy in petrol filling. The matter of petrol theft came to light after the petrol pump staff refilled the car tank of 50-litre capacity with 57 litres of petrol. Acting upon the judge's complaint, the petrol pump was immediately sealed until further orders.

The petrol pump which runs under the name 'City Fuels' has come under the scanner following the complaint. It is owned by Sarabjit Singh Mokha, the prime accused in the fake Remdesivir case busted during the Corona period. With his involvement in the alleged petrol scam, he has once again landed himself in controversy.

Swinging into action, the Department of Legal Metrology sealed the petrol pump located at Bridge number 2, near the SBI bank branch in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The petrol pump is close to Mokha's hospital here. The petrol pump machines were seized and the sale of petrol and diesel was banned till further notice.

The concerned department has ordered the verification of the machines before resuming the sale of petrol here. Deputy Controller of Metrology Department S K Uike has ordered a probe at the earliest based on the judge's complaint. At present, the staff at the department have restrained from commenting on the matter as the investigation is in its preliminary stage.