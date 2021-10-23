New Delhi: The common man is seething with anger and it was palpable on the streets in the past few days, especially on Saturday. The upward trend of fuel prices is hitting the man on the street the hardest.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in Delhi while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 107.78 and Rs 99.08 in Kolkata and Rs 104.22 and Rs 100.25 in Chennai.

Rates have been enhanced across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The Centre is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices, according to sources. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

