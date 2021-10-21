New Delhi: Fuel prices have witnessed a hike for the second straight day on Thursday, to hit fresh all-time highs following an increase in the global crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi while in Mumbai, petrol price stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel at Rs 103.26 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.12 per litre and diesel at Rs. 98.38 per litre. The prices in Chennai as of Thursday is Rs. 103.61per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.50 per litre for Diesel.

The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

According to sources, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others.

