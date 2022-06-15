Jaipur (Rajasthan): With HPCL and BPCL petrol pumps in Jaipur running dry by the end of Tuesday evening, a huge crowd was witnessed at the petrol pumps of IOCL. To control the spiraling situation, petrol and diesel were sold in the presence of police. A long line of motorists was seen in Ramgarh, Shastri Nagar, Jhotwara, Vaishali Nagar, Pratap Nagar, and Vidyadhar Nagar petrol pumps.

Rajasthan is facing a fuel shortage for the past three days, even with the presence of 7,000 petrol pumps in the state out of which an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 pumps belong to BPCL. Out of the 7000 pumps in the state, 25 lakh liters of petrol and 1 crore liters of diesel are sold per day. 22 per cent of the sales is done by BPCL and HPCL, and 6 per cent of the sales is done by private company pumps present in the state.