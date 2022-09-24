Madurai (TN): An unknown person threw petrol bombs at the house of an RSS member in Pattanadi area of Madurai on Saturday evening, the second such incident in the state during the day. The attack took place at 7:38 pm according to the CCTV footage of the area. The footage shows a man rushing towards the house of the RSS member identified as Krishnan.

TN: Petrol bombs thrown at RSS member's house in Madurai, 2nd such attack during the day

He then flings three petrol bombs one after another inside the house before dashing off from the scene. Police are investigating the incident. Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of RSS leader in Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday. No person was injured or no major property damage took place, police said.

The occupant, Seetharaman (62), a district coordinator of RSS was inside the house with his family when the attack took place. The family members rushed out after hearing a loud noise. "At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn't the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused," Seetharaman said.