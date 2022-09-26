Chennai: Even as the state police is taking strong action against those suspected of indulging in petrol bomb attacks, the opposition has started crying foul over the 'deteriorating' law and order in Tamil Nadu. Placed at the receiving end, the BJP is blaming the ruling DMK for the spurt in the molotov cocktail attacks. Governor RN Ravi who has earlier described the PFI as a 'dangerous organisation', has rushed to Delhi where he is expected to apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation.

What started off initially in the western industrial hub of Coimbatore, has spread to other places like suburban Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari. Cars and two-wheelers were damaged in these attacks carried out in the dead of night by bike-borne youth in a hit and run fashion.

The targets were the offices or residences and business premises of RSS and BJP functionaries. The 15 arrested so far in connection with the crude petrol/kerosene bomb attacks are either from the PFI or the SDPI. Further, police are conducting searches with the assistance of CCTV footage to nab others involved in the offences. Nearly 100 suspects are being questioned, police said.

Tension has gripped many places, particularly Coimbatore which witnessed seven petrol bomb attacks. The development appears to have woken up the Tamil Nadu police from its slumber and security has been enhanced in vulnerable areas across the state. Rapid Action Force has been deployed in sensitive areas to avert untoward incidents and the situation spiralling out of control. As a preventive measure, petrol pumps have been directed not to sell fuel in plastic bottles.

Directing the district police officials to take stringent action, DGP C Sylendra Babu has warned that the National Security Act would be invoked against those indulging in such violent acts threatening peace and communal harmony.

The molotov cocktail attacks followed last week's massive nationwide raid on the PFI and SDPI by the NIA and the arrest of PFI leaders and workers. But, the PFI and SDPI have distanced themselves from the attacks and said the police action smacked of a conspiracy to defame the organisations. The raids have generated solidarity for the PFI and SDPI from the DMK and its allies like the VCK, MDMK and others, who pointed out that the two Muslim outfits are not proscribed. DMK spokesperson TK S Elangovan had lashed out at the NIA for the raids.

Stung by the attacks, BJP state president Annamalai has charged the DMK government with keeping the hands of the police tied and preventing the force from acting independently ever since the party came to power. Besides writing to Amit Shah on the attacks on parivar functionaries, he has constituted four fact-finding teams and their feedback will be submitted to Shah for further action.

It is in this context that the governor rushing to Delhi assumes significance. The DMK's allies have long been accusing him of not only being biased against the state government but opposed to the Dravidian ideology. Ravi's views on the PFI as a dangerous organisation too has not gone down well with them. No wonder, they are apprehensive of a sinister move and the DMK continuing its tirade against the BJP and the governor in its mouthpiece “Murasoli”. How the DMK counters the BJP constructing a narrative of Muslim appeasement by the Stalin government would be interesting to watch.