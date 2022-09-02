Petition in SC seeking quashing of over 100 backdoor appointments in J&K HC
Published on: 8 hours ago
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of over 100 alleged backdoor appointments made in Jammu and Kashmir High Court and subordinate judiciary during last eight years without advertisement and a transparent selection process. The apex court said that the allegations are serious adding that it will issue a notice in relation to the case. (Further details awaited).
