Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently issued notices seeking response from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and the Maharashtra Government along with other respondents following a petition by one Dilip Lunawat seeking Rs 1000 crore compensation and alleging that his daughter died due to the side effects of SII's Covishield vaccine.

Advocate Smita Thakur representing Bill Gates received the notice in court. Gates has been made a party to the case since the Bill Gates Foundation had provided funds to the SII for manufacturing Covishield. The notice was issued by a bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter, Snehal Lunawat, a healthcare worker, died due to the side effects of the Covishield vaccine. He also sought action against Meta, YouTube, Google, and the mainstream media for claiming that the vaccine is completely safe and suppressing information regarding the side effects of vaccines.