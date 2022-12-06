Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Following the admittance of the petition in the Special ACJM court of MP-MLA, the court has issued a directive seeking a report from Hazratganj police station, besides fixing the date of hearing in the case on December 8. Narendra Pandey in his petition to the special court alleged that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entourage was in the Akola district of Maharashtra, he spoke against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

"Demeaning Savarkar's fight against the British rule, Rahul Gandhi said that Savarkar took the help of the Britishers and also signed on letter seeking an apology from the Britishers. Hence, I urge the court for issuance of the directive for registering an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under relevant sections of the IPC," stated Pandey's petition.