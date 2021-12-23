New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court by educationist Kamlesh Jacob, challenging Delhi government's ban on Christmas and New Year celebrations. The matter will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patil.

Advocate Manoj V George, appearing for Jacob, said that the decision by the administration to put a ban on celebrations is wrong, adding that it was taken without any prior notice.

The petition also questions the government's decision to allow bars and restaurants to operate with 50 percent capacity while cinema halls operate with 100 percent capacity.

Also read: Religious places in Delhi to remain open on Christmas, New Year's Eve for celebration, prayers: DDMA

Jacob's petition also says that the government's decision was in violation of Article 14, as well as articles 25 and 26 (freedom of religion) enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Jacob has also noted in his petition that people in the Christian community have been waiting for Christmas for the last 25 days, adding that at the very last moment they have been restricted from attending the celebrations.