Mathura: A petition was filed in the court of the Senior Division Civil Judge of the district to stop offering prayers at the Shahi Idgah mosque. The petitioner said in the petition that no namaz was offered in the past. Now, a new trend has been started by offering namaz five times a day.

The petitioner claimed that it will disrupt social harmony.

Regarding the ownership of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust, nine cases are pending in the court of the Civil Judge Senior Division of the district and one case is pending in the court of the District Judge. The first petition in this regard was filed by Shri Krishna devotee Ranjana Agnihotri on 25 September 2020. Now Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh has filed a new petition in court

Interacting with ETV Bharat advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh said, "Since December 6, 1992, no namaz was offered here. After that, on the occasion of Eid, namaz started getting offered here. Now, a trend has been started by offering namaz five times a day which is completely wrong and there is no ground for doing so because the entire 13.37 acres of land belongs to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi."

Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex is built on 13.37 acres. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Leela Manch, Bhagwat Bhawan in 11 acres and Shahi Idgah Masjid in 2.37 acres. Shri Krishna Janmasthan is built on the site of Katra Keshav Dev Temple. In all the applications filed in the court, it is being demanded that the entire land should be returned to Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi.

