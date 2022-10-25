Hyderabad: Pets can be cute, bubbly, vivacious, and playful but then there are those who can also be a nightmare. Something similar was experienced by a woman whose pet python left her bleeding profusely as it wrapped itself around her arm.

The video of the shocking encounter has gone viral on Twitter with over 8 million views in a matter of just 24 hours since it was first shared on the social media platform.

The video shows the woman opening the snake terrarium kept in what seems to be her house. As the reptile crawls out, the woman offers it her right hand but the massive snake bites in immediately while wrapping itself around the woman's arm.

Also read: West Bengal: Snake venom worth Rs 30 crore seized in Siliguri

A man jumps to the rescue to help the woman but the snake refuses to budge. The man vainly tries to pull the snake out of the woman's arm with the help of a snake hook. The woman, meanwhile, is seen bleeding profusely from her arm as the snake might have punctured her muscles.

As the video went viral many users commented and questioned the reason for keeping such a huge snake as a pet. It is not sure whether the woman was moved to safety or not.