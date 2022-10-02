Banswara (Rajasthan): Believe it or not, a man in Rajasthan Sunday filed a complaint that his pet, a thorn rat, was stolen by his brother's sons. The bizarre incident happened in Padla Vadkhia village of Sajjangarh police station area of ​​Banswara district in Rajasthan.

Mangu (62), the rat owner, alleged that Suresh, Mohit and Arvind, his brother's sons, stole the rat at 2 am last Wednesday. Mangu asked his brother's son to return the rat but after they refused, he registered a complaint, said Sajjangarh SHO Dhanpat Singh. The SHO further said that a case of theft has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of IPC and the three accused have been called for questioning.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, Mangu's son Jeevala said that the family loved the mouse and considered the mouse a member of the family but his uncle's sons stole it. "If they wanted, they could have asked for it but they chose to steal the mouse. The accused should be punished," he added.