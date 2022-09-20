Hyderabad: Generally, coffee shops mean a chilling space with beautiful ambiance, chairs, sofas, coffees, and mouth-watering snacks, but a couple from Hyderabad Sonam and Deven has started a rather unique cafe where one can spend time with pets. For their love for animals, they have started a pet-friendly cafe in Banjara Hills. It is very popular with animal lovers in Hyderabad.

To get relief from the stress of their daily work, the youths go to coffee shops with their friends and spend time. In the last 10 years, cafe culture has grown significantly in Hyderabad. Sonam and Deven use the money earned from the cafe to take care of animals that have been injured on road or been abandoned by their owners.

Spending some time with animals can have a soothing effect on the brain. This is called pet therapy. Even if there is love for animals, many people don't want to buy them because they don't have the time to take care of them. They said that they have started this cafe for those who cannot raise them at home.

She said that 200 animals have successfully reached their permanent homes through the cafe's initiative, which was started five years ago. Deven, who worked as an aeronautical engineer, left his job and has now devoted his full time to caring for animals that have suffered from accidents or were abandoned by their owners. Deven says that they have been doing these dog rescue operations for the past 10 years and they are very happy.

He admitted that an incident that happened 10 years ago when they were on a fun vacation changed their lives. It is then that they thought of doing something for animals. The cafe also offers pets for adoption.