Bengaluru Rural: The Jigani police arrested a man and his live-in partner, absconding for eight years, for allegedly murdering and chopping off the body parts of the woman's brother, who reportedly opposed their affair. After the incident, which occurred in 2015, the couple had escaped to Maharashtra and had changed their names. Acting on a tip-off, police took them into custody from Maharashtra's Nashik. They were arrested after their crime was revealed during the interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Bhagyashree Sasabalu and Suputra Shankarappa, who hail from Vijaypura, and the deceased as Ningaraju, brother of accused Bhagyashree. The police said Suputra and Bhagyashree were in love with each other since their college days but could not get married. Both left their spouses and started living in a rented house in Vaderamchanahalli in Jigani posing as husband and wife.

"Trouble started after Bhagyashree's brother, Ningaraju came to visit his sister in 2015. When Ningaraju found that Suputra and Bhagyashree were living in the same house, he became very angry and started quarrelling with his sister," the police said. It was revealed that Bhagyashree, along with her lover Suputra, murdered Ningaraju for opposing their relationship. The couple then chopped offf Ningaraju's body into pieces and put them in a bag before dumping it.

"On August 11, 2015, body parts were found in a plastic bag at KIADB area of Jigani Industrial Area. The police had then registered a case in this connection and started searching for the accused. Despite several attempts, the accused could not be found. The absconding accused have finally been arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik," district superintendent of police Mallikarjun Baladande said. Jigani police station SI Sudarshan arrested the duo in the industrial area of Sinnar taluk of Nashik. After the murder, accused Suputra and Bhagyashree changed their names to Priyanka and Vinod.