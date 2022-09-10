Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to add permanent coaches to the Shirdi bound Kakinada Port Express (train number 17206/17205) from September 14, 2022 and in Vijaywada to Shirdi- Sainagar Shirdi Vijayawada Express (train number 17208/17207) from September 13, 2022.

The permanent addition of coaches in Sainagar Shirdi-Vijayawada/Kakinada Port Express trains will benefit a lot of passengers. The Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said, “ Waiting list passengers in the above trains are requested to check their PNR status before boarding the train."

Additional coaches in train number 17208/17207 Sainagar Shirdi - Vijayawada Express will be included from 14.09.2022 and from Vijayawada, one additional sleeper and general second class coach will be added from 13.09.2022. The revised structure for train number 17208/17207 will be one first A/C with 2nd A/C, one 2nd A/C, two 3rd A/C, 10 Sleepers, 6 General 2nd Class with two guards' brake vans.

Train no. 17206/17205 Sainagar Shirdi – Kakinada Port Express will be added with one first A/C with 2nd A/C coach from Sainagar Shirdi from 13.09.2022 and from Kakinada Port, it will be added from 12.09.2022. The revised structure for train number 17206/17205 will be one 2nd A/C with two 1st A/C, two 2nd A/C, three 3rd A/C, 11 sleepers, and 4 normal 2nd class with two guards brake vans.