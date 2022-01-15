New Delhi: Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose almost by nine times between January 1 and 14, the percentage of patients on ventilator support in city hospitals grew only by double during the same period, government data showed. During the second wave of coronavirus when the number of cases were on similar lines, the hospitalisation rate and those on ventilator support was higher, officials said.

The city government has, at various stages, said that people developing serious illness are mostly those who are unvaccinated and have comorbidities. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had earlier this week said that though the cases are increasing, the hospitalisation rate has stabilised which indicates that the wave has plateaued.

According to the data provided by the government, on January 1, there were 2,716 Covid cases, while on January 14, the number of cases was 24,383. Similarly, on January 1, the hospital occupancy was 247, out of which five patients were on ventilator support (2.02 per cent), while on January 14, the hospital bed occupancy was 2,529, out of which 99 patients (3.91 per cent) were on ventilator.

It shows that the number of cases rose by 8.9 times between January 1 and 14, but the percentage of Covid patients on ventilator support saw only a two-fold rise. An official of the health department said the data clarifies that the growth rate of percentage of ventilator patients with respect to total hospitalisation is very low. Only those Covid patients who have comorbidity require ventilator support, but we still have to exercise caution, the official said.

On January 5, the number of Covid cases was 10,655, while 5,782 patients were admitted in hospitals and out of which only 2.81 per cent (22 patients) were on ventilator support. Similarly on January 10, the city reported 19,166 Covid cases, while the hospital bed occupancy was 1,999 out of which only 3.25 per cent (65 patients) required ventilator support.

On January 13, the number of cases was 28,867, the highest since the pandemic began, while the bed occupancy was 2,424, out of which 98 patients (4.04 per cent) were on ventilator. Jain had on Wednesday claimed that hospital admissions have stabilised indicating the current wave has peaked and cases may start declining soon.

We have observed that the number of hospital admissions has stabilised in the last four to five days Plateauing of hospital admissions is an indication that the wave has peaked. We may see a decline in cases in two to three days," he said. Jain added that most of those who have died in the ongoing surge of infections had comorbidities and very few deaths have taken place due to coronavirus. "People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to hospitals for treatment of coronavirus," he said.

PTI