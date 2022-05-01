Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “People's feelings are attached with loudspeakers” even as he demanded action against those using the loudspeakers for provocative speeches. “It is not right to make an issue of the loudspeaker is a private matter. People's feelings are attached to loudspeakers. However, if any provocative speech is broadcast on loudspeakers, then action must be taken against it,” Kamal Nath said while addressing a programme of Dalit and Backward Classes Organisation organised at Rabindra Bhavan.

He said that loudspeakers are used everywhere, but should not be misused. The row over loudspeakers erupted after MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. A similar demand rose in other states with right-wing Hindu organisations threatening to Hanuman Chalisa recitation if the use of loudspeakers in mosques was not stopped.

Kamalnath's comments came in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh government's crackdown on the loudspeakers at religious places across the state with a similar action being taken in Madhya Pradesh. The Ministry of Home Affairs is now contemplating amending the Madhya Pradesh Noise Act 1985 with instructions having been issued to the Home Secretary in this regard. It is believed that apart from controlling the sound of loudspeakers, the Act can be amended to make a law to remove loudspeakers if misused.

Government turning a blind eye to power crisis: Kamal Nath said that the MP BJP government had turned a blind eye towards the power and coal crisis in the entire state. He said that this crisis was not sudden, but the government has not prepared to deal with it. He alleged that all sections of society, including farmers, businessmen and students, are troubled by the power crisis.

The veteran Congressman said the BJP government has not done any planning to deal with this crisis. “The reason for this is corruption as without commission there is no deal,” he said. Responding to the statement of BJP leaders over him leaving the post of Leader of the Opposition, Kamal Nath said that BJP “should worry about its organisation”.

“I have to get involved in election preparations, so I left the post of Leader of the Opposition. I had already told the high command two months ago to drop it. I wanted someone else to get this responsibility so that I could concentrate on the elections,” he said. He claimed that Congress was “fully prepared” for the 2023 polls. “Every leader of Congress will play an active role in this mission,” he said.

