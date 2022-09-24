Varanasi: Spiritual guru Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday that humans will only be safe if their environment is safe, urging people to conserve rivers, forests and soil. Addressing his followers in Kashi on the occasion of his 'Enlightenment Day', Vasudev said that "if our environment is safe, we will also be healthier."

After visiting of 'Baba Vishwanath as well as Baba Kalbhairav' temples, Vasudev held a special meeting with his followers at Hotel Taj. He held an online interaction with his followers in the evening. This was his first visit to Kashi after two years.