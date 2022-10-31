Morbi(Gujarat): A survivor of Gujarat's Morbi bridge tragedy, while recounting the harrowing moment, on Monday said that some mischievous people were shaking the ropes of the bridge before it came down killing about 132 people and injuring over 100.

"It happened around 6.30 pm. Some mischievous men were shaking the ropes of the bridge. The noise was heard thrice before it collapsed," said Ashwin Mehra, a survivor.

When asked how he survived the tragedy, he said, "I held on to branches of nearby trees and eventually escaped. I had my friend Prakash with me and he also survived." He sustained injuries on his leg and back. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. All the injured survivors of the Morbi bridge collapse incident were admitted to GMERS General Hospital.

In the mishap, at least 134 people lost their lives while dozens are still missing from the bridge collapse. Of the 134 casualties, 56 were children, 34 were women, and the rest were men. The youngest of the children to die in the mishap was 2 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat, is chairing a high-level meeting on the tragedy.

The search and rescue operation at the Machchhu river to fish out the missing people was called off on day 2 and will resume on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday, the state chief minister's office announced today.

PM Modi, who is in Kevadia said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts."The Gujarat government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Centre is extending all help to the state government," PM Modi said.

"The state government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday held a review meeting and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after the suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday.

"An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when an offense is committed) of the India Penal Code," said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.