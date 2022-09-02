Kupwara (J&K): Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh visited Kupwara on Friday where he inaugurated several newly constructed police buildings. He also held a meeting with the police and security forces. Meanwhile, he heard the problems of the policemen and assured them of solving them as soon as possible. He also learned about the current situation from the youth.

Meanwhile, Singh while talking to the media said that the people of the Kupwara district want peace and want to run their business in peace. "I want to congratulate the people of Kupwara because here the millitancy is almost nil," he added. In response to another question, the DG said that infiltration on the borders has been suppressed now, Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are tight-lipped and they are keeping an eye on the borders and infiltration is also ending gradually.

He said that a meeting regarding this has also been held with the youths and now the militancy has ended in Kupwara and the people here want to live in peace. The youth here are doing their work with heart. He said that those who sit across the border, hand over pistols in the hands of some stupid people here, who kill innocent people and die themselves, Jammu and Kashmir police is always ready to take action against such people.

DGP said, "we pay homage to these martyrs, who have laid down their lives for the safety of the people. The martyrdom of these policemen will always be remembered. Once again I congratulate the people of Kupwara, who are against militancy and want to do their business in peace."