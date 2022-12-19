Dunedin: People suffering bone fractures in their childhood are prone to a relapse of the same in old age, a study has revealed. The findings of a five-decade study of middle-aged people in Dunedin, New Zealand, were revealed recently. The study examined 1,000 people born at Otepoti Dunedin Hospital between April 1972 to March 1973.

The study found that those who have broken bones once in childhood are twice as vulnerable to such fractures again later in life. The researchers have suggested necessary changes in lifestyle for better bone health and lower risk of osteoporosis in the long run. As per the study, half of the individuals covered under the study broke bones at least once, and a quarter of boys and 15% of girls suffered fractures multiple times.

Some have a habit of repeatedly breaking their legs and arms in childhood, it found. People from poor families besides those physically active, obese, deficient in vitamin and exposed to physical violence are more likely to break bones, the study added.