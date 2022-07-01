Kolkata: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in the country Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen on Thursday said that people should work to ensure that that the unity in the country remains intact.

Speaking at the inauguration of the of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, Sen also said that there should not be divisions on religious lines. "I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say yes". There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," said Sen.

"I want the country to be united. I don't want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together," he added. The economist said that Indias cannot belong only to Hindus and Muslims and stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country's traditions.

"India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together," added said. (with Agency inputs)