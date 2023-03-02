New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday that the BJP has busted the myth that it cannot succeed in the northeastern states. Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that this is the victory of the the Centre, which strived for the development of states.

Responding to the question, there was a time when the opposition parties considered it is impossible for the BJP to flourish in the Northeast, former Union Minister and senior party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP had connected the Northeast with the mainstream of development. The process of development, which is continuing due to the formation of the government in Nagaland and Tripura for the second time in a row, will continue even further."

Also read: BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap wins Chinchwad bypoll

Naqvi said, "These North Eastern states were neglected states before BJP came to power. The government that ruled for so many years didn't think about the development and growth of the northeastern states. But after Modi's government came to power at the Centre in 2014, since then the Northeast has been continuously linked to the mainstream development, be it highways or people's welfare schemes, building roads and highways in remote areas."

"The life of the people has become easier there and that is the reason why they have reposed faith in the BJP," Naqvi said. When asked about the influence of TMPK in Tripura, Naqvi said, "All the parties try their luck in the elections and sometimes people also trust them by giving them some seats, but the majority is with our party. We are together and again our government is going to be formed in Tripura, this is the truth." When asked about the bad results of Congress in the three states, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "I want to tell Congress that get well soon."