Jamshedpur: A student set herself on fire on Friday after she was allegedly forced to strip by a teacher on suspicions that she was copying during examination in Jamshedpur. The incident took place in the Bhuyiadih Chhaya Nagar area of the city. The class nine student has been battling for life at a hospital.

It is learnt that the girl, a student of Sharda Mani High School in the city, took the drastic step after returning home from school. She suffered 80 per cent burns and was referred to the Tata Main Hospital after being primarily admitted at the MGM Hospital.

After her ordeal at the examination centre the victim was in a state of shock. When she returned home in the evening after the examination was over she drenched herself with an inflammable substance on her body while still in school uniform, and set herself on fire. The parents told that they were informed about their daughter's traumatic experience by her school friend.

Holding the teacher responsible for the act, the parents said their daughter has been battling for life at a hospital. Residents of the area are enraged over the incident. The Sitaramdera police station has been informed about the incident.

Taking extreme step is not the solution

