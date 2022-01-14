Mumbai: "The political picture of Uttar Pradesh was changing as leaders from the BJP are deserting the party. Earlier, it was assumed that it is going to be a cakewalk for the BJP in the polls, but the scenario has been changed as BJP Ministers and MLAs are resigning one after another," opined NCP President Sharad Pawar while sharing his views with the media here on Thursday on Uttar Pradesh polls.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had announced on Tuesday that his party will ally with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in the upcoming UP polls. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change. We will surely see the change in the state," Pawar had said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections with Samajwadi Party (SP) and the final seat-sharing will be decided soon, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday.

“We've decided to contest elections with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. One seat has been announced and talks are on for other seats. We will support the alliance, which is forming in Uttar Pradesh,” Malik said.

Nawab Malik said, "The NCP and Shiv Sena are trying to form Mahavikas Aghadi in Goa too. However, due to local Congress leaders, the alliance in Goa cannot be formed. The Bhartiya Janata Party government came to power in Goa due to intra-party squabbles within the Congress. Unfortunately, the Goa Congress State Committee is following the same pattern of politics in Goa this time also."

