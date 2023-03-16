Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday complained that the people of the state were being harassed, bulldozed and abused while the unemployment rate continued to increase. He accused the BJP of creating hatred and division between Hindus and Muslims and said that Congress is determined to save democracy and strengthen brotherhood.

Wani was speaking at the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra' that was taken out from Kandi Aglar, the last village of Pulwama district. After the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra' is being held to unite people, Wani said. Apart from him, vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga, senior Congress leader Muhammad Anwar Bhat, district president Fayyaz Ahmed and several senior leaders and workers of the party participated at the rally. People gathered in large numbers to welcome the leaders and raise problems faced by them in the area. The Congress leaders have assured to solve the problems.

"BJP's failure is obvious to everyone. People's lives have become miserable due to high inflation. But BJP is keeping mum on the issue. The Congress has taken the initiative to strengthen brotherhood and in Jammu and Kashmir we are getting full support from the people," he said. Wani said since 2014, no elections were held here. "The government is claiming that the situation in the Valley is fine so elections are not being held. But, the actual situation is very different. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are being unnecessarily harassed, bulldozed and abused," Wani added.

Also Read: 'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra aims at mobilizing public support ahead of 2024 general elections: Cong leader

Hitting out at the rising unemployment rate, Wani said that the Central government initially assured to provide 1,00,000 jobs and then spoke of 50,000 jobs. But, all the assurances have been limited to the paper while the unemployment at the ground level kept increasing, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Monga urged the people to actively participate in the elections so that they can change their future.

Hitting out at the PDP, Muhammad Anwar Butt said, "PDP brought the BJP to Kashmir and played with the sentiments of the common people. Currently, we have lost everything and our youths have become unemployed." District President of Congress Fayyaz Ahmed appealed to the people to participate in the elections and vote the Congress to ensure their future. Ahmed said so far no political party has paid attention to the backward villages due to which these areas are still deprived of basic facilities.