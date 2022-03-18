Patna(Bihar): People of Bihar are celebrating the 'Kurta Phad Holi' that once used to be held at the residence of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. Yadav is currently serving his sentence after being found guilty of the fodder scam, but the typical Bihari-style Holi celebrations that used to be celebrated at Lalu residence are still afresh in the minds of people.

Yadav's indigenous style of tearing the kurta is very famous in Bihar. But, this time the enthusiasm of Holi at Lalu's residence will not be visible as he is currently serving his jail term, but was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, due to ill health.

On the occasion, party workers and supporters of Lalu are remembering how they used to have fun and frolic playing Holi at their leader's residence. From dancing to songs to enjoying Holi with other leaders, workers and family, in Bihar, Holi fete at Lalu Yadav's residence is recalled not only in the country, but also abroad. There was so much enthusiasm during the Holi fete as the whole family of Lalu used to celebrate the festival with great pomp and grandeur.

During the hearing of the fodder scam case, Lalu Yadav even told the judge "Huzoor, Holi is near, make the decision soon, right?", but to no avail. Even today he is serving a jail sentence, this time also he will not be present at the Holi fete being held at his house. Earlier, during Holi celebrations, people used to throng his residence throughout the day with him playing the dholak and taking an active part in the festivity.

Everyone used to sing in their own raga and Rabri Devi used to support everyone. People loved Lalu's rustic style of celebrating Holi. From 7 am till evening people used to enjoy the festival of colours by playing the dhol and singing folk songs. In this backdrop, everyone reminisces the Holi bash at Lalu's residence.