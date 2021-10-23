Patna (Bihar): Congress leader Hardik Patel, along with Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar are campaigning in the state for the upcoming Bihar Assembly byelections. On the occasion, ETV Bharat spoke to the young leader and Gujarat Congress working president, who reached here to campaign for the by-polls being held in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies on October 30.

Patel went all guns blazing against CM Nitish and at the Modi government, saying that people in the state are disappointed by the policy of the central and state government. He added that a change of power is necessary for both states (Bihar and Gujarat).

"In Bihar too, the Congress has begun making efforts to come to power. Three of us have reached here today regarding this. Here Congress is contesting in 2 seats separately and hope that we will win, for this we have come here to campaign. We have come to Bihar for the third time and the situation here is similar to that as seen in Gujarat. Change of power is necessary for both states. Congress has decided to go solo, and all parties do have the right to contest elections separately," Patel said.

Further targeting, Modi and Nitish government, the Congress leader said that unemployment and inflation have witnessed a rapid increase in the country and that they would speak on issues being faced by the public in Bihar, especially on farmers demands being ignored. We hope that this time people will support the Congress, he added.

As Bihar is due to conduct by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies on October 30, the Election Commission has banned the dissemination of opinion and exit polls results before the 48-hours period till the polling ends.

"The bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies are scheduled on October 30 and the election will start from 6 am to 7.30 pm. Print and electronic media cannot disseminate opinion and exit polls 48 hours before the polling," the Chief Electoral Officer stated.

The counting of votes for these two seats is scheduled for November 2.