New Delhi: Against the backdrop of agitations in various parts of the country over the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said people have every right to protest but there is no place for violence in a democracy. Damaging public property would be harming the nation's interests, he said and called upon people to shun extremist tendencies. Interacting with a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University at his official residence here, Naidu called upon people to protect the nation's unity, sovereignty and integrity and said that "hatred and intolerance are not part of Indian culture".

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu reiterated that India is the largest thriving parliamentary democracy and follows the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava'. There was no mention in the statement whether the vice-president referred to any particular case of violence. He said the colonial rulers tried to create an inferiority complex among Indians and urged the students to take pride in India's glorious civilisation. Replying to a variety of questions from the students, Naidu said to be successful in life, it is important to aim high, work hard, and remain committed to achieving one's goals. He advised the students to read about the lives and teachings of the country's great leaders and emulate their qualities to achieve success.

