Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first physical public rally in Saharanpur on Thursday said that people have decided to vote for BJP that will ensure 'Riot-Free UP. He further said that electing a BJP government in Lucknow is key for the welfare of farmers, saying that the double-engine government has in the past five years ensured all-around development of Uttar Pradesh along with several benefits for the people. He added that the BJP government will ensure that small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana, and the poor get free ration.

"Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare," Modi said, adding that "We're working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. To tackle the ups & downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 Cr received from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers."

People have decided to vote for BJP that will ensure 'Riot-Free UP', says PM Modi

He further said, "BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh is very important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. 'Teen Talaq' ban ensured justice for Muslim women."

PM Modi said complimented voters for turning up in a large number in the first phase of polling in the state on Thursday. "Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. The BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare," said Prime Minister. He also apologised to the people of western Uttar Pradesh for not meeting them physically before the Assembly elections.

"I am sorry that I couldn't meet the voters in the constituencies which are polling in the first phase. I virtually met them, but I am with you here in Saharanpur today to start a campaign for the second phase," said PM Modi. He also reiterated the BJP poll plank of a double-engine government.

"It is important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. The poor are being provided with free ration during this pandemic without facing any problem, while the free vaccination drive against the Covid-19 was executed without hassles. Vaccines may have been sold in the market if there hadn't been a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. 'Teen Talaq' ban ensured justice for Muslim women," he said.

He exuded confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote for the BJP so that the state remains riot-free, and the women can live in the state without fear, while criminals are sent to jail. "The people of the Saharanpur region have decided to vote for the one who will take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development," he added.

The Prime Minister hailed the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he is connecting different districts of Uttar Pradesh with good roads, increasing connectivity. "Ganga Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane, Saharanpur Airport...never before there had been such big projects completed in UP in a short span of time," said PM Modi.

Election in 7 constituencies of the Saharanpur district is scheduled in the second phase on February 14 and the campaign for this phase will end on February 10. Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli and the PM can give a message to voters through the rally.