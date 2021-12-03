New Delhi: Speaking over the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan on Friday said the citizens have been deliberately harassed in the name of prohibition.

Taking a jibe at the police system in the state, Paswan narrated a recent incident in the Lower House, where a team of police had entered the bride's room in the pretext of checking for alcohol without a female officer. However, the police did not find a single bottle of alcohol. It looks like police itself disobeying the law, he added.

Adding further he demanded the Central government to issue an advisory for the police to not to enter the bride and woman's room without female cop.

The LJP leader also raised question over the forbidding of liquor in the state. He alleged that government was unable to implement laws and said, "The Nitish Kumar government has failed to enforce strict prohibition at the ground level."