Hyderabad: Birthdays, weddings and housewarmings whatever the occasion may be everybody will share their happiness by cutting the cake with the family members. But, if the kin is seen on the cake, we will be delighted. Catching in on human emotions, the 'family cake' trend has come to the fore of late.

Sreeja brought a cake for her grandmother's birthday. Seeing it, she was surprised and overwhelmed. Because her children and grandchildren are seen on the cake. Though they are dolls, she was surprised and her joy knew no bounds. The cake, which has become the address of all the celebrations, and now touching the emotions of the people as well. A new trend cake has been launched in the market by giving a shape to this 'family cake'.

From big cakes to small cakes...from realistic cakes to painting-like cakes, there are many types. That's according to the need--birthday, wedding, mother's day, father's day--many themed cakes are being made according to the celebrations. But, this family cake, which has come now is different from all of them, whatever the occasion... it comes as a family picture cake with faces of family members to celebrate the occasion on a happy note.

Each cake is designed differently depending on the occasion with cake moulds of family members. First, the cake is made and according to the photos, cakes are made to match the pictures of family members and they are placed on the cake as if they are all sitting together having fun together or standing side by side. From the dresses worn by family members and to the facial expressions, the figures on the cakes look exactly like the people in the photos. They are making people wonder and these family cakes make up for the absence of family members when they are away during the celebrations.