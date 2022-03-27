Hazaribagh(Jharkhand): With an aim to generate employment in the state, an MGNREGA Park has been set up in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh with the help of nine families on 10 acres of land. With the help of the State government, more than 10 MNREGA works like digging irrigation wells, making vermicompost, digging trenches and setting up of sheds and other works have been going on in 41 revenue villages under the Churchu block here.

Every scheme under MNREGA is being done in this park and providing new employment opportunities for rural people. The villagers have a guarantee of employment for at least 20 days a month. The beneficiary of the MGNREGA Park said that they are getting work in their own land instead of going to other places. The labourers working here will be able to earn money by selling their produce.

The future of the people is secured through the Park. Sarpanch of Dumar village said that it is a matter of great happiness for them that MNREGA Park has been set up in his village and he had not heard about the Park in any village before this. Due to the construction of the Park, nine families also got employment and now their standard of living is also improving through this Park. Recently, many officials had also come and inspected the Park. In such a situation, it seems that the MGNREGA Park of his panchayat is now emerging as a role model for other villagers across the country.

