Begusarai (Bihar): In a heart-wrenching incident, a 50 year old woman died in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Bachchwara area in the Begusarai district of the state. The incident took place when Shanti Devi had gone out to cut grass for feeding livestock. The menace of dogs in the Begusarai district has been giving sleepless nights to people. They are now feeling scared to venture out of their homes, especially in rural areas.

When the woman was cutting grass, a herd of stray dogs pounced on her leaving her bleeding profusely. The victim sustained multiple wounds and cuts on her body resulting in her death. The 50-year-old woman was shouting for help but her efforts went in vain. But by the time people came to her rescue, she had died.

The horrifying incident took place in an agricultural field situated in the Kadrabad area of Begusarai. Grieving family members of the deceased are in a state of shock. They are yet to come to terms with the loss of their loved one in the grisly incident.

The grieving son of the victim, Lakshman Sah while narrating the shocking incident, said, "My mother had gone outside to fetch grass for livestock from an agricultural field. Suddenly a pack of dogs appeared on the scene and pounced on her. My mother's body was dismembered by the ferocious canines by the time any help could arrive."

The tragic incident has created a furor among villagers of the area. A large crowd assembled at the spot and shouted slogans against the administration. The protesting villagers were insisting for presence of senior police officials at the stop only then they would allow lifting of the body for post-mortem examination.