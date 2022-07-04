Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Defence and BJP leader Ajay Bhatt has said that people in Telangana are fed up with the incumbent TRS government saying that the BJP will form the next government in the state after the assembly elections next year. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the two-day National Working Committee meeting of BJP in Hyderabad, Bhat said that he himself visited some assembly constituencies of Telangana.

“The public is against the present government. They are fed up with this government. The way people are showing enthusiasm, the next government is going to be of Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added. On the question of development and challenges in Telangana, Ajay Bhatt said that there are “huge challenges”. “When a government loses the trust of the people, it cannot build trust.

This is what happens in politics. This government has lost the faith due to the corruption allegations”. Bhatt said that BJP “started from zero in the country, but due to sacrifice, austerity and loyalty, BJP is the number one party in the world”. Targeting the Congress, he said that Congress had become “zero in UP” adding people “want to be free from the corruption of Congress”.

