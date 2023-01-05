Haldwani (Uttarakhand): People gathered outside the Gaffran mosque in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani as the Supreme Court gave its verdict of a stay order against the high court's order to remove the encroachments in Haldwani. The people expressed their relief and happiness after the top court's order.

Bhupendra Arya who filed a PIL in the court against the displacement of the majorly Muslim community in Haldwani expressed a sense of relief and satisfaction. After the judgement, he said, "We thank the Supreme Court to give this decision in our favour that was affecting 60,000 people. I thank the court for restoring our confidence in the government and the constitution of the country."

Another person who stood in the crowd outside the masjid said, "Every woman and man had expectations with the Supreme Court and we fully believe that even in future the apex court's decision will be in our favour. The ministers of the Centre will go to the court to show their papers, we have proof and believe the further investigation will also be in our favour."

"Regarding the notice given to us by the railways, no investigation can be done in seven days. We are extremely thankful to the court for giving this decision in favour of the poor," said another person who appreciated the court's decision.

Mohammad Akram, imam of the Namra masjid in Haldwani affirmed, "We expected this from our apex court. It is relieving for us and we will further raise our voices regarding the railway encroachment notice. I believe a proper investigation and introspection need to be done in the context of the land which belongs to the railways. And if the land belongs to railways, then the people need to be properly rehabilitated."

Mohammad Javed Akhtar Qadri stated, "Justice was served and we expect that even in future the Supreme court will give the verdict in our favour. I expect that the people whose homes lie on the land claimed by the railways are compensated and rehabilitated."

Mohammad Shahid Raza, Imam Raza masjid in Haldwani expressed, "There are people everywhere be it Supreme court or high court. And every human has kindness and humanity. We are really happy with the court's decision and expect that in future, we can rely on the court for justice."

Supreme court lawyer and advocate of the petitioner, Lubna Naaz said, "The Supreme Court said there will be no construction on that land. Rehabilitation scheme to be kept in mind. There are schools, colleges and other solid structures that cannot be demolished like this."

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the Uttarakhand government and the Centre must regularise the settlement of people at Haldwani in the hill state where the high court had ordered for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways.

Responding to the Supreme Court staying the high court order for removal of encroachments, he said the apex court has taken a humane view on the issue. Owaisi said the Supreme Court has asked regular and irregular homes to be distinguished and favoured the government making a "workable arrangement" and ensuring rehabilitation while respecting railways. The only "workable arrangement" is regularisation, he said.

"The only "workable arrangement" is regularisation. Both BJP & INC must accept their hypocrisy. They've routinely regularised "illegal" settlements in Delhi. Modi govt has regularised settlements twice, but according to BJP, Muslims only deserve bulldozers," Owaisi said in a series of tweets. "Why did Congress not resolve this issue when it was in power in Uttarakhand & in Central govt? Now BJP Union & state govts must regularise peoples' homes in Haldwani and give them relief," the Hyderabad MP said. (With agency Inputs)