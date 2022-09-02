Delhi : About 150 people gathered on the main road in front of departure gate no.1 of the terminal III of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at around 12 am on Friday. They were demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as two Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled, DCP of IGI Airport Delhi said in the morning.

"An information was received at IGI Airport at 12.15 AM in which it was conveyed that crowd has gathered on the main road in front of Departure gate no. 1 Terminal 3 IGI Airport. On reaching the spot it was found that approx 150 persons were present there and because of this, the traffic moment was slowed down. The crowd was demanding for a refund of money or alternate arrangement to be made for their relatives who were present inside the Terminal building," airport police said.

Lufthansa airline operates two flights from Delhi to Frankfurt and Munich which remain canceled on Friday. "On enquiry, it was found that two flights of Lufthansa airlines were cancelled. LH 761 (Delhi to Frankfurt) having 300 passengers and scheduled departure at 2.50 AM and another Lufthansa flight LH 763 (Delhi to Munich) having 400 passengers and scheduled departure at 1.10 AM cancelled," official sources said.

"Both the flights were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to One day worldwide strike of all the pilots of Lufthansa airlines for salary appraisals," Airport police said. Earlier, Lufthansa announced that it is cancelling "almost all" of its flights to and from its main German hubs in Munich and Frankfurt on Friday due to strike called by pilots. According to a statement issued by the airlines as many as 800 flights will be cancelled on September 2 affecting "130,000 passengers,"

"Due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down. The staff of IGI airport along with CISF handled the situation and the crowd was dispersed. Efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines," said DCP, IGI Airport.

