Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): People of Kashi Dham love to consume 'paan'. The tradition of consuming 'paan' after having mouth-watering delicacies began in the city several decades ago. Be it auspicious occasions, birthday or wedding ceremonies, consuming 'paan' has become an integral part of the Varanasi culture. The craze for 'Banarasi paan' is known all over the country. Even Bollywood hit number "Khaikey Paan Banaras wala...; speaks volumes about the popularity of Varanasi betel leaf.

City resident Harish Mishra while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "Scores of people consume 'paan' in Varanasi every day. Banaras has a population of about 40 lakhs, wherein 25 to 30 lakh people consume 'paan' everyday. Each betel leaf laced with lime, katha and betel nuts costs Rs 5. A rough calculation suggests that 'paan' worth over Rs 1 crore is sold in Varanasi every day."

Explaining the Varanasi 'paan' business, general secretary of the Betel Leaf Traders' Association, Bablu Chaurasia, says "The 'paan' business in the city is the oldest one. One truckload carrying 700 to 800 baskets of betel leaves arrive at the wholesale market for sale every day. Around three lakh betel leaves are sold every day."

When the market is slump, one basket of betel leaves is sold at a price ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 300. But, when the demand goes up these 'paans' are sold at the rate of Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per basket. Whereas the cost of raw betel leaf is less. Processed 'Magahi Paan' is costlier per basket, Chaurasia added. Around 10,000 people are associated with 'paan' business in Varanasi. 'Pan Dariba' is the largest market in the region catering to the needs of the 'paan' lovers.